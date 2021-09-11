LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 12.6% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 920,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,157,000 after acquiring an additional 102,957 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 33.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 32.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 36,369 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.0% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 247,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after buying an additional 18,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $50,816.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,944.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $59.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.35. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.03 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.12%. Equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.