LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,482,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,096,000 after buying an additional 301,833 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at $99,447,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,581,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,055,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,854,000 after purchasing an additional 55,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,505,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,866,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LendingClub news, Director Michael P. Zeisser bought 1,937 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $60,047.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,922. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $115,629.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,243 shares of company stock worth $352,070 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

LC opened at $30.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. LendingClub Co. has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $33.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 1.88.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

