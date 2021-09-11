Lethean Reaches Market Capitalization of $711,274.32 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 24.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 11th. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $711,274.32 and approximately $88.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 22% against the US dollar. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,759.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,322.93 or 0.07261698 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.26 or 0.00402660 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $644.38 or 0.01408192 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.91 or 0.00126542 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.99 or 0.00561605 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $232.87 or 0.00508899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.92 or 0.00345097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006718 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

