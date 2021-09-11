Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 265.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 191,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,191,000 after acquiring an additional 139,066 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 25,175 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT opened at $85.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.69. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $87.20.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.