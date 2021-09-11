Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $327,000 Stock Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 85.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in PagerDuty by 211.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in PagerDuty by 627.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PD stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.49 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.04. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.07.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $2,933,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $71,405.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,678. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

