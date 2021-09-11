Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Shares of TAN opened at $83.33 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $52.13 and a 52-week high of $125.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.78.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.