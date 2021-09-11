Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 477 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 26.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

LH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.52.

Shares of LH opened at $300.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $294.03 and a 200 day moving average of $271.18. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $176.49 and a 52-week high of $309.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.