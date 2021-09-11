Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 94 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 84.0% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 116,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 53,391 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 21,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 22.3% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $3,370,539.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,305,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $110.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.08. The company has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.50 and a 12-month high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.