Levolution (LEVL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $25,477.00

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Levolution coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges. Levolution has a market cap of $12.71 million and approximately $25,477.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Levolution has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00059889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.91 or 0.00164093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014580 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00043660 BTC.

Levolution Coin Profile

Levolution (LEVL) is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 111,047,976 coins. Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Levolution’s official website is levolution.io . The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

