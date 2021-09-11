Liberum Capital Upgrades SIG (LON:SHI) to “Buy”

SIG (LON:SHI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 54 ($0.71). Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.22% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of SHI traded up GBX 3.23 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 52.75 ($0.69). 1,478,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,512,022. SIG has a 52-week low of GBX 21.50 ($0.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 65 ($0.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 49.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 48.73. The firm has a market cap of £623.27 million and a P/E ratio of -3.30.
About SIG
Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for SIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.