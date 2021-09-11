Liberum Capital Upgrades SIG (LON:SHI) to “Buy”

SIG (LON:SHI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 54 ($0.71). Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.22% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of SHI traded up GBX 3.23 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 52.75 ($0.69). 1,478,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,512,022. SIG has a 52-week low of GBX 21.50 ($0.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 65 ($0.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 49.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 48.73. The firm has a market cap of £623.27 million and a P/E ratio of -3.30.

About SIG

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

