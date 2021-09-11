LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Trading 6.1% Higher

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)’s stock price rose 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.55 and last traded at $15.47. Approximately 27,949 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,207,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.58.

LFST has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $19,403,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

About LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.