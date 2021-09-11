Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$145.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LSPD. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and set a C$155.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lightspeed POS from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS to C$150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$124.70.

Shares of TSE:LSPD opened at C$157.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$119.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$97.19. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of C$37.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$161.50. The firm has a market cap of C$22.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.03.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

