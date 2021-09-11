Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 56.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,655 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $20,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 228.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 50.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.55.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $331.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.25. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.75. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.21 and a 12-month high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.70%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

