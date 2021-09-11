Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Boston Omaha worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOMN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Boston Omaha by 285.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Omaha during the first quarter valued at $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Omaha during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Boston Omaha by 50.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Boston Omaha by 106.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Omaha from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

BOMN stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 14.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Boston Omaha Co. has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.24.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31. Boston Omaha had a net margin of 228.69% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 million for the quarter.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.