Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $473,000 in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE SI opened at $111.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.56. Silvergate Capital Co. has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $187.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70 and a beta of 2.61.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

In related news, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 9,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $1,104,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,252,199.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 23,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $2,803,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,231 shares of company stock valued at $11,126,913. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.