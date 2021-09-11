Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $532,000 in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,156,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,041,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,796,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,759,000 after acquiring an additional 467,527 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 260.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 740,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,775,000 after acquiring an additional 534,992 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,691 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 214.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 183,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after buying an additional 125,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $102,877.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,733 shares of company stock valued at $354,030 in the last three months. 61.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS opened at $72.51 on Friday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $133.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.37 and a beta of -1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.59 and a 200-day moving average of $77.40.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16). As a group, analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.