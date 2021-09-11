Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,457 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The First of Long Island were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island in the first quarter worth about $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 86.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 26.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ FLIC opened at $19.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.57. The First of Long Island Co. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average of $21.33.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 31.54%. Equities analysts predict that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

