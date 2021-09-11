Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,729 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 77.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 65.2% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $151.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.50. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.62 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. Equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGEN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.75.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 3,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $667,902.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,643 shares of company stock valued at $23,789,772. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

