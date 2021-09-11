Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $488,000 Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

UNIT stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 634.50 and a beta of 0.90. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $13.45.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

