LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.25 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.05% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

Shares of LXU opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.39. LSB Industries has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.48.

LSB Industries shares are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, October 12th. The 4.33333320 split was announced on Tuesday, October 12th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, October 12th.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LSB Industries will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXU. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LSB Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in LSB Industries by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,144,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after buying an additional 636,523 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in LSB Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 43.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 212,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 64,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of LSB Industries by 2,688.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 26,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

