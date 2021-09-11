Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $419.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $411.00 to $419.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.33.

LULU stock opened at $425.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 78.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $434.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $394.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.45.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $202,758,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,149,240,000 after purchasing an additional 540,785 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $143,990,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $127,445,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $427,797,000 after purchasing an additional 344,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

