Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.98. 15,123,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,308,477. The firm has a market cap of $228.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.40.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.