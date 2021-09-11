Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 26.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $216.60. 871,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,342. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.58 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.58. The company has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,670 shares of company stock valued at $3,979,627 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

