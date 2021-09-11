Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,335 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 161.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,094,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057,642 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,319,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,145 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 58.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,637,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,546 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.89. The stock had a trading volume of 13,622,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,982,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.62.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,512 shares of company stock valued at $3,986,402 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

