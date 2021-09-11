Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 86.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,188 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,103,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,317,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,505,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,087. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $141.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.26.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.