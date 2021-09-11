Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 2,979 Shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYZ. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 6,650.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

BATS IYZ traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.83. 78,075 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average is $33.15. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

