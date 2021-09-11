Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 541 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 24.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 72.8% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 19.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.44.

CTAS traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $403.71. 433,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $307.65 and a 52-week high of $409.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.76.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

