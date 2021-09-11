Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after buying an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $194,805,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUMN traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $11.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,734,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,875,866. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.05. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

