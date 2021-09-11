LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.81 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to report $11.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries posted sales of $6.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 74.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year sales of $42.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.54 billion to $44.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $39.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.76 billion to $42.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

NYSE:LYB traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $92.87. 2,781,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.29 and its 200-day moving average is $104.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $66.72 and a 1-year high of $118.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,534,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,833,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 432,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,501,000 after purchasing an additional 94,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,344,000 after purchasing an additional 431,182 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

