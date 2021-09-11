MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Trading Up 6.2%

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s stock price was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.67 and last traded at $22.43. Approximately 3,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 725,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MGNX shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average of $27.42.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 41.16% and a negative net margin of 109.07%. As a group, analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.53 per share, with a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,100,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,244,578.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 1.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

