Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires 26,764 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,764 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Grifols by 17.1% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 84,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Grifols by 23.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 135,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 25,952 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Grifols by 59.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Grifols by 19.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 230,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 38,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Grifols by 97.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 191,959 shares in the last quarter. 14.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRFS opened at $14.07 on Friday. Grifols, S.A. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.56.

GRFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grifols currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Grifols Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

