Madison Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Shake Shack worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Shake Shack by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $105,327.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SHAK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $82.16 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.49 and a 52-week high of $138.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.25 and a beta of 1.73.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

