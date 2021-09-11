Madison Asset Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,743 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Glaukos by 10.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21,881 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Glaukos by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 489,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,070,000 after acquiring an additional 40,010 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Glaukos by 3.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at about $613,000.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.21. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $43.66 and a one year high of $99.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -39.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair cut Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Glaukos from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

