Madison Asset Management LLC Has $5.69 Million Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BECN. FMR LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 445,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,329,000 after purchasing an additional 26,660 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Julian Francis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 108,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.53 per share, with a total value of $6,000,349.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BECN opened at $51.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $60.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.68.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BECN. TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.15.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

