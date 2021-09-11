Madison Asset Management LLC Has $6.37 Million Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 48,693 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of MGIC Investment worth $6,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 58.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in MGIC Investment by 38.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth $105,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in MGIC Investment by 563.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

MTG opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average is $14.08. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.76.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 49.02% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

