Madison Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,454 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 44,943 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,072,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,326,000 after acquiring an additional 153,137 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,478 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter worth about $69,636,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,732,000 after purchasing an additional 127,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,814,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,897,000 after purchasing an additional 147,361 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $311,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BBBY opened at $24.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.20. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.96) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBBY has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

