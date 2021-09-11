Madison Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,764 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Grifols by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Grifols by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Grifols by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grifols by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Grifols by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. 14.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grifols stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. Grifols, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GRFS shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

