Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Shares Up 0.5%

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF)’s share price shot up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.14 and last traded at $21.14. 2,045 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 12,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.03.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MLFNF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.50 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.38.

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc engages in the production of protein food products. It operates through the Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. The Meat Protein Group segment comprised of prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, and value-added fresh pork and poultry products. The Plant Protein Group segment is composed of refrigerated plant protein products, premium grain-based protein, and vegan cheese products.

