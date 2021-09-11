MASQ Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MASQ has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $3.50 million and $69,187.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00067310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.53 or 0.00131972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.00182505 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,851.45 or 0.99966151 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,274.48 or 0.07139089 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.52 or 0.00853606 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,576,705 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

