Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.48.

NYSE:MA traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $347.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,435,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,498. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

