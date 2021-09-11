Matthews International Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,900 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VALE. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Vale during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vale by 388.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in Vale by 336.8% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Vale during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Vale during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VALE. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

NYSE:VALE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,845,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,389,463. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $20.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. On average, analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.8803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 8.92%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 61.61%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

