Maxim Group Raises Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Price Target to $25.00

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Maxim Group from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 296.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CRDF. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of CRDF opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. The stock has a market cap of $249.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.78. Cardiff Oncology has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 5,830.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

