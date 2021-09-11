Means Investment CO. Inc. Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.1% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Noked Israel Ltd raised its holdings in Alphabet by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Alphabet by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Alphabet by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 98 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet stock traded down $59.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,838.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,644,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,936.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,749.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,450.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 450,600 shares of company stock worth $293,398,435. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

