Means Investment CO. Inc. Increases Stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,304 shares during the quarter. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF comprises about 0.9% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.02. 68,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,686. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.94. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52-week low of $50.16 and a 52-week high of $73.38.

