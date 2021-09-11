Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DR. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$9.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Medical Facilities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of TSE DR opened at C$9.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.54. Medical Facilities has a 52-week low of C$4.05 and a 52-week high of C$10.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$303.28 million and a P/E ratio of 33.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is 75.81%.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

