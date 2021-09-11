Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. upped their price target on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.91.

NYSE:MDT opened at $131.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.51. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.94 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,995 shares of company stock worth $14,215,774. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

