Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,550.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $1,760,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,474 shares of company stock valued at $6,881,315 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

FATE stock opened at $68.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 1.63. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

