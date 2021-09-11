Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $74.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.26 and a 200 day moving average of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $82.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

