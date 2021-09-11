Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $320,000 Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 87.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $53.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.50. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $55.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

