Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $358,000 Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Signature Bank by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 542,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBNY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $262.80 on Friday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $269.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.38.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. The business had revenue of $480.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

